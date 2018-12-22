Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 0.
Paris St-Germain 1-0 Nantes: Kylian Mbappe sends PSG 13 points clear
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe sent Paris St-Germain 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with the only goal against Nantes.
Mbappe, who turned 20 on Thursday, netted from close range - his 13th goal in 12 league games this season.
Neymar was allowed to miss the game and return to Brazil to recover from a groin injury he has played through recently.
Second-placed Lille - who have played two games more than unbeaten PSG - lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse.
Former Premier League winger Max Gradel scored two second-half penalties in the surprise win.
Elsewhere, Monaco's relegation concerns increased as they lost 2-0 at home to the only team below them in the table - Guingamp. Marcus Thuram, son of ex-Monaco defender Lillian, scored the opening goal.
Thierry Henry's side are three points adrift of safety - and only two above bottom spot.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 12MeunierSubstituted forKehrerat 81'minutes
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 88mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 6Verratti
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 88'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 13Alves da Silva
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 32Rimane
- 50Cibois
Nantes
- 30Tatarusanu
- 5Kara
- 3Santos Silva
- 4Pallois
- 25KwatengSubstituted forda Silvaat 76'minutes
- 19Touré
- 21KrhinSubstituted forGirottoat 74'minutes
- 28Rongier
- 6Alves de Lima
- 12BoschiliaSubstituted forWarisat 78'minutes
- 9Sala
Substitutes
- 1Dupé
- 2da Silva
- 7Coulibaly
- 10Waris
- 13Miazga
- 18Moutoussamy
- 20Girotto
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 0.
Booking
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Majeed Waris (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Andrei Girotto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Majeed Waris (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrei Girotto (Nantes).
Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Sala.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Lima (Nantes).
Attempt missed. Lucas Lima (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Sala.
Attempt missed. Majeed Waris (Nantes) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Emiliano Sala (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Edinson Cavani.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Lima with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Fabio (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Majeed Waris replaces Gabriel Boschilia because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Fabio replaces Enock Kwateng.
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Andrei Girotto replaces Rene Krhin.