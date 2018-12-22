Italian Serie A
Juventus1Roma0

Juventus 1-0 Roma: Champions win to go eight points clear

Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic has scored eight Serie A goals this season. His record is 10 in 2015-16

Unbeaten Juventus are eight points clear at the top of Serie A after a deserved victory over Roma.

Mario Mandzukic scored the only goal when he headed home from Mattia de Sciglio's cross.

Juve substitute Douglas Costa had a goal ruled out late on after a long video assistant referee delay following a foul in the build-up.

Roma would have lost by more if not for goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who denied Cristiano Ronaldo three times.

The Swede made two excellent stops from Ronaldo, who had 10 of Juve's 20 shots, and another two to deny Alex Sandro in the first half.

Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini had a header disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper, although it appeared to be a harsh decision.

Ronaldo also missed the target with a bicycle kick.

Juventus - with 16 wins and a draw - have the best record of any club after 17 games of a Serie A season. They are eight points above second-placed Napoli, who beat SPAL 1-0.

The champions are 16 points clear of third-placed Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 at Chievo.

Roma drop into 10th position, with manager Eusebio di Francesco under pressure.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forCanat 71'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 18Santon
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forKluivertat 45'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 42NzonziBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDzekoat 79'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 90mins
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forPerottiat 71'minutes
  • 14SchickBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 3Pellegrini
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 9Dzeko
  • 15Marcano
  • 27Pastore
  • 34Kluivert
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Emre Can following a set piece situation.

Booking

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Booking

Patrik Schick (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Edin Dzeko replaces Steven Nzonzi.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Robin Olsen (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

  • JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma0
  • LazioLazio3CagliariCagliari1
  • EmpoliEmpoli2SampdoriaSampdoria4
  • GenoaGenoa3AtalantaAtalanta1
  • AC MilanAC Milan0FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • NapoliNapoli1SPALSPAL0
  • SassuoloSassuolo1TorinoTorino1
  • UdineseUdinese1FrosinoneFrosinone1
  • ChievoChievo1Inter MilanInter Milan1
  • ParmaParma0BolognaBologna0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1716103482649
2Napoli17132234142041
3Inter Milan17103429141533
4Lazio178452520528
5AC Milan177642419527
6Sampdoria177552921826
7Fiorentina176742517825
8Sassuolo176742723425
9Atalanta177373123824
10Roma176652923624
11Torino175842018223
12Parma176471621-522
13Genoa175482534-919
14Cagliari173861623-717
15Empoli174492233-1116
16SPAL174491425-1116
17Udinese173591423-914
18Bologna172781324-1113
19Frosinone1716101236-249
20Chievo170891333-205
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story