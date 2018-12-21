Tom Pope: Port Vale striker extends contract to 2021

Tom Pope has netted 10 goals in all competitions so far this season

Striker Tom Pope has signed a two-year extension to his contract with League Two club Port Vale until 2021.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 98 goals in all competitions for Vale over two spells, would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

Pope previously spent more than four years with the Valiants before joining Bury on a free transfer in 2015.

Now club captain, he rejoined the Staffordshire outfit in 2017 and scored 17 league goals last season.