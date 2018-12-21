Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri: 'I need clean sheet like I need pasta'

Claudio Ranieri won his opening game at Fulham but has failed to win the last four

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri says "I need a clean sheet like I need pasta" as he tries to get the club off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Cottagers - who have conceded in every game this season - are only three points off safety despite only winning two of their 17 league games.

They face Newcastle, Wolves, Huddersfield and Arsenal in 11 days.

"For the players, don't think, it's important, play, then play, then play, then clean up the mind," he said.

"For Fulham, bottom of the table, every match is crucial. Every match could be good to survive or not survive. But we'll fight until the end."

The Italian has only been in charge for the past five games, having replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

"I need a clean sheet, I need a clean sheet, like I need bread, like I need pasta," said Ranieri - whose side have conceded 42 league goals so far.

"We need to make a point in two or three matches in a row. It's important to take confidence, because now the players are a little nervous and it's normal."

Back in 2015-16, he told Leicester City players he would buy his players pizza if they kept a clean sheet.

Fulham start their busy Christmas schedule at Newcastle on Saturday.