Leeds United: Championship club agrees to introduce supporter investment

Leeds Fans Utd has agreed terms with the Elland Road club over supporter investment possibilities

Leeds United have agreed terms with a supporter's group to give fans a say at boardroom level.

United have agreed 'Heads of Terms' with Leeds Fans Utd "on introducing supporter investment into the club".

A Leeds statement said: "The aim of the investment will be to help fund a new training facility and sports village.

"The investment will secure a new special class of shares ensuring supporters who commit will have a voice in key heritage decisions."

Former United chairman Massimo Cellino agreed in principle to sell a majority stake in the club to Leeds Fans Utd in 2015.

However, talks with the supporter investment group broke down and Cellino instead sold his stake to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

A number of English Football League clubs - including Swansea City, AFC Wimbledon, Bury, Newport County and Wycombe Wanderers - have sold shares to supporters' trusts in the past few years.