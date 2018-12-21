Aaron McCarey: Dundalk sign former Wolves keeper from Warrenpoint Town

McCarey has been hugely impressive for Warrenpoint this season since joining in September

League of Ireland Premier Division holders Dundalk have signed Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper, who was in the Republic of Ireland squad for March's friendly with Turkey, joined Point in September.

He has been an ever-present for the Irish Premiership side but has agreed a two-year deal with the Lilywhites.

Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell said in November that he expected to lose the 26-year-old stopper.

"I am delighted to get the deal done," the former Republic Under-21 international told the Dundalk website.

"It has been in the making for a while so it is great to get it over the line and, with the new season coming up, it's going to be very exciting."

The move will herald a return to the League of Ireland for McCarey, who began his senior career with hometown club Monaghan United as a 17-year-old in the First Division in 2009.

McCarey spent six seasons with Wolves, which included loan spells at Telford United, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth and Bury.

He made 21 appearances during two seasons at Ross County, 17 of which came in the Scottish Premiership, having moved there in 2016.

Warrenpoint Town are currently ninth in the Irish Premiership table, having been bottom after losing their opening five league games before McCarey joined.

Dundalk have yet to announce a replacement for manager Stephen Kenny, who left the post in November to become the Republic of Ireland U21 manager after leading the Lilywhites to four league titles in five seasons.