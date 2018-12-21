Josh Yorwerth: Peterborough United defender faces anti-doping charge
Peterborough United defender Josh Yorwerth has been charged by the Football Association with an anti-doping rule violation.
He allegedly "evaded sample collection or, without compelling justification, refused or failed to submit to sample collection following notification by an anti-doping official."
The 23-year-old has until 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge.
Yorwerth has made three appearances for Peterborough since joining in July.
The former Wales Under-21 international previously played for Ipswich Town and Crawley.