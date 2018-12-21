Josh Yorwerth: Peterborough United defender faces anti-doping charge

From the section

Former Wales U21 player Josh Yorwerth has played two league games and one in the Checkatrade Trophy since joining Peterborough United

Peterborough United defender Josh Yorwerth has been charged by the Football Association with an anti-doping rule violation.

He allegedly "evaded sample collection or, without compelling justification, refused or failed to submit to sample collection following notification by an anti-doping official."

The 23-year-old has until 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge.

Yorwerth has made three appearances for Peterborough since joining in July.

The former Wales Under-21 international previously played for Ipswich Town and Crawley.