Welsh Premier & non-league Boxing Day round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Wednesday, 26 December

Llanelli Town v Carmarthen Town; 12:00 GMT: Llanelli will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy home defeat against Bala last Saturday which saw Andy Hill's side remain 11th in the table, one place and six points behind Carmarthen, who have not lost in their last four away games.

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Having been unbeaten in seven games to get them into the top six, Aberystwyth have lost their last two league games while Newtown maintained their own top six challenge with a draw at home to Carmarthen.

Bala Town v Connahs Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Bala and Connah's Quay scored a total of 13 goals in their respective games last weekend with Nomads' 7-1 win over Cardiff Met ensuring Andy Morrison's side go into the Boxing Day fixture at Maes Tegid as Welsh Premier leaders.

Barry Town United v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Gavin Chesterfield's Barry are second in the table and a point behind leaders Connah's Quay after Saturday's home win against Caernarfon - their third consecutive victory which secures their place in the top six. They host a Cardiff Met side who suffered a heavy 6-1 loss at leaders Connah's Quay last Saturday.

Caernarfon Town v Llandudno; 14:30 GMT: Llandudno will be hoping for some much needed festive cheer. The league's bottom side have gone 12 games without a win and Saturday's defeat to New Saints was their sixth successive loss. Iwan Williams will be up against former club Caernarfon, who are now managed by ex-Llandudno player Sean Eardley and whose four match unbeaten run came to an end at Barry on Saturday.

The New Saints v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Third-placed New Saints, last season's champions, are five points behind leaders Connah's Quay. Druids' chances of securing a top six spot at the halfway stage look slim - they are ninth in the table after last Friday's 2-0 win at Aberystwyth.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Wednesday, 26 December

Frome Town v Merthyr Town; 13:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Wednesday, 26 December

Colwyn Bay v Market Drayton Town; 15:00 GMT