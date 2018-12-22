Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says the Football Federation of Australia would "open up a whole can of worms" if they allow Celtic's Tom Rogic to play Rangers next Saturday but block Hibs' three Australia internationals facing Hearts later the same day. Rogic and Hibs trio Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan have been called up to Australia's Asian Cup squad. (Scotsman)

Hibs winger Boyle would be sorry to miss the Hearts game, saying: "Nobody wants to miss the new year derby." (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes midfielder Callum McGregor, who has just signed a new contract, could thrive in England's Premier League. (Scotsman)

How will the weekend Premiership matches go? Sportsound pundits preview the weekend fixture card on the BBC's Scottish Football podcast

Midfielder Ryan Jack insists Rangers' progress under manager Steven Gerrard will only be remembered if they win a trophy. (Times - subscription required)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is confident striker Alfredo Morelos will still be at Ibrox after the January transfer window. (Sun)

And McAllister has backed Rangers' top scorer Morelos to bounce back from a frustrating night against Hibernian in Wednesday's 0-0 draw. (Herald - subscription required)

McAllister says the busy December fixture schedule is taking its toll on Rangers. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says the club "don't have to sell" winger Jordan Jones next month, with the winger out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)

Recruiting a left-back in January will be one of Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes's main priorities after Max Lowe was recalled to Derby County. (Press and Journal)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven could return from a head injury when the Dons face Celtic on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller, who turned 39 this week, will become Dundee's oldest scorer if he finds the net against former club Celtic on Saturday. (Sun)