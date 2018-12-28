Championship
QPR15:00Reading
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Reading

QPR celebrate a goal against Ipswich on Boxing Day
QPR have won their last three matches and are now eighth in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged side after their impressive 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Geoff Cameron, Angel Rangel and Tomer Hemed are all out injured.

Reading manager Jose Gomes looks for his first victory since taking over at the Championship strugglers last week.

Gomes will be without Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna, who both start three-games bans after being sent off in his first game at Millwall.

Match facts

  • Queens Park Rangers have won three of their last four league games against Reading, including the 1-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium earlier this season.
  • Reading have only lost three of their last 15 games in all competitions at Loftus Road.
  • QPR have won their last three Championship games - they last won four in a row back in January 2014, a season in which they were promoted via the play-offs.
  • Reading are winless in eight league games, having lost four and drawn four. They have not suffered three consecutive defeats since this season's opening three games.
  • Pawel Wszolek is the first QPR player to score in three consecutive league appearances at Loftus Road since Tjaronn Chery's run of five games in a row in 2016.
  • Reading's John Swift has attempted the most shots (34) without scoring a goal in the Championship this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
