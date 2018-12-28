Queens Park Rangers v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged side after their impressive 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.
Geoff Cameron, Angel Rangel and Tomer Hemed are all out injured.
Reading manager Jose Gomes looks for his first victory since taking over at the Championship strugglers last week.
Gomes will be without Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna, who both start three-games bans after being sent off in his first game at Millwall.
Match facts
- Queens Park Rangers have won three of their last four league games against Reading, including the 1-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium earlier this season.
- Reading have only lost three of their last 15 games in all competitions at Loftus Road.
- QPR have won their last three Championship games - they last won four in a row back in January 2014, a season in which they were promoted via the play-offs.
- Reading are winless in eight league games, having lost four and drawn four. They have not suffered three consecutive defeats since this season's opening three games.
- Pawel Wszolek is the first QPR player to score in three consecutive league appearances at Loftus Road since Tjaronn Chery's run of five games in a row in 2016.
- Reading's John Swift has attempted the most shots (34) without scoring a goal in the Championship this season.