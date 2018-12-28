Queens Park Rangers v Reading

QPR have won their last three matches and are now eighth in the Championship

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren could name an unchanged side after their impressive 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Boxing Day.

Geoff Cameron, Angel Rangel and Tomer Hemed are all out injured.

Reading manager Jose Gomes looks for his first victory since taking over at the Championship strugglers last week.

Gomes will be without Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna, who both start three-games bans after being sent off in his first game at Millwall.

Match facts