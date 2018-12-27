Championship
Bolton15:00Stoke
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Stoke City

Stoke striker Benik Afobe
Stoke striker Benik Afobe may be promoted back to the starting line-up to face one of his old clubs Bolton
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson may stick with the same side which ended a 13-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham on Boxing Day.

He has no fresh injury worries, with Craig Noone and Josh Vela pushing to start for the Championship strugglers, who are one point from safety in 22nd.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett is waiting to discover if Erik Pieters will be fit.

The left-back missed the 2-0 Boxing Day loss to Birmingham City with a hamstring issue but could return.

Cuco Martina could be replaced by Tom Edwards, while Benik Afobe or Peter Crouch - who both threatened after coming on after the break at St Andrew's - may be recalled for Saido Berahino.

Stoke start the day 11th, now five points outside the play-offs after their first defeat in 11 matches.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost three of their last five matches against Stoke in all competitions - including the 5-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley back in April 2011.
  • Stoke are winless in their last nine league visits to Bolton, having conceded 21 goals, while scoring just six themselves.
  • Bolton's Boxing Day victory against Rotherham ended a winless run of 10 defeats in 13 league games.
  • Stoke's 2-0 defeat by Birmingham City was their first in 11 Championship fixtures.
  • Bolton have nt won consecutive home league games in almost a year.
  • Stoke boss Gary Rowett has won all six of his Championship matches against Bolton as a manager.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

