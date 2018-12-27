Bolton Wanderers v Stoke City
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson may stick with the same side which ended a 13-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Rotherham on Boxing Day.
He has no fresh injury worries, with Craig Noone and Josh Vela pushing to start for the Championship strugglers, who are one point from safety in 22nd.
Stoke boss Gary Rowett is waiting to discover if Erik Pieters will be fit.
The left-back missed the 2-0 Boxing Day loss to Birmingham City with a hamstring issue but could return.
Cuco Martina could be replaced by Tom Edwards, while Benik Afobe or Peter Crouch - who both threatened after coming on after the break at St Andrew's - may be recalled for Saido Berahino.
Stoke start the day 11th, now five points outside the play-offs after their first defeat in 11 matches.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost three of their last five matches against Stoke in all competitions - including the 5-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley back in April 2011.
- Stoke are winless in their last nine league visits to Bolton, having conceded 21 goals, while scoring just six themselves.
- Bolton's Boxing Day victory against Rotherham ended a winless run of 10 defeats in 13 league games.
- Stoke's 2-0 defeat by Birmingham City was their first in 11 Championship fixtures.
- Bolton have nt won consecutive home league games in almost a year.
- Stoke boss Gary Rowett has won all six of his Championship matches against Bolton as a manager.