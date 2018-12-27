Championship
Millwall15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Millwall winger Jed Wallace
Jed Wallace scored Millwall's winning goal against Reading on Boxing Day
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Millwall are again set to be without midfielder Jiri Skalak for the visit of Nottingham Forest because of a bacterial infection.

The Lions moved out of the Championship's bottom three by beating Reading 1-0 on Boxing Day.

Forest surrended a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with second-placed Norwich on Wednesday and start the match three points outside the play-off places.

Tobias Figueiredo (dead leg) missed the match at Carrow Road but could return.

Match facts

  • Millwall have never beaten Nottingham Forest during the month of December, drawing two and losing two of their previous four such games.
  • Nottingham Forest have only won one of their last 10 league visits to Millwall (D4 L5), a 1-0 victory in April 2013 courtesy of a Greg Halford winner.
  • Millwall's victory over Reading ended an eight-game run without a win for the Lions in the Championship - indeed, their last six wins in the competition have all come at the Den.
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in nine away league games (W3 D6) - they last enjoyed a longer such run in January 2010 (16 matches).
  • Nottingham Forest's Matthew Cash has scored three goals in his last three league starts, as many as in his previous 41 combined for the club.
  • Millwall be looking to record consecutive clean sheets in league competition for the first time since April.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

Top Stories