Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Jed Wallace scored Millwall's winning goal against Reading on Boxing Day

Millwall are again set to be without midfielder Jiri Skalak for the visit of Nottingham Forest because of a bacterial infection.

The Lions moved out of the Championship's bottom three by beating Reading 1-0 on Boxing Day.

Forest surrended a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with second-placed Norwich on Wednesday and start the match three points outside the play-off places.

Tobias Figueiredo (dead leg) missed the match at Carrow Road but could return.

Match facts