Millwall v Nottingham Forest
Millwall are again set to be without midfielder Jiri Skalak for the visit of Nottingham Forest because of a bacterial infection.
The Lions moved out of the Championship's bottom three by beating Reading 1-0 on Boxing Day.
Forest surrended a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with second-placed Norwich on Wednesday and start the match three points outside the play-off places.
Tobias Figueiredo (dead leg) missed the match at Carrow Road but could return.
Match facts
- Millwall have never beaten Nottingham Forest during the month of December, drawing two and losing two of their previous four such games.
- Nottingham Forest have only won one of their last 10 league visits to Millwall (D4 L5), a 1-0 victory in April 2013 courtesy of a Greg Halford winner.
- Millwall's victory over Reading ended an eight-game run without a win for the Lions in the Championship - indeed, their last six wins in the competition have all come at the Den.
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in nine away league games (W3 D6) - they last enjoyed a longer such run in January 2010 (16 matches).
- Nottingham Forest's Matthew Cash has scored three goals in his last three league starts, as many as in his previous 41 combined for the club.
- Millwall be looking to record consecutive clean sheets in league competition for the first time since April.