Championship
Leeds15:00Hull
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Hull City

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe
Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has scored stoppage-time winners in each of their past two Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Championship leaders Leeds United will go in search of an eighth consecutive league win when they host in-form Hull City on Saturday.

Striker Tyler Roberts is nearing a return from injury for the hosts.

Hull are without Jackson Irvine, who scored both goals in the win at Preston, as he is on international duty with Australia.

Defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke returned from their respective injury issues during the victory at Deepdale.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have alternated between winning and drawing in each of the last five league fixtures against Hull (W3 D2), including a 1-0 win earlier this season thanks to a Tyler Roberts strike.
  • Hull City have only won three of their 24 visits to Elland Road in the Football League, drawing six and losing the other 15 - including three of the last four.
  • Hull have recorded three consecutive league victories in the same season for the first time since January 2016 (a run of four in the Championship).
  • Leeds have won seven consecutive league games for the first time since September 2009 (a run of nine).
  • Leeds' Pablo Hernandez has provided five more assists than any other Championship player in 2018 (15 assists).
  • Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has only lost one of his four Championship visits to Elland Road as a manager (W2 D1), although that was with Hull in this exact fixture last season (0-1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

