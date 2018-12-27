Leeds United v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Leeds United will go in search of an eighth consecutive league win when they host in-form Hull City on Saturday.
Striker Tyler Roberts is nearing a return from injury for the hosts.
Hull are without Jackson Irvine, who scored both goals in the win at Preston, as he is on international duty with Australia.
Defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke returned from their respective injury issues during the victory at Deepdale.
Match facts
- Leeds United have alternated between winning and drawing in each of the last five league fixtures against Hull (W3 D2), including a 1-0 win earlier this season thanks to a Tyler Roberts strike.
- Hull City have only won three of their 24 visits to Elland Road in the Football League, drawing six and losing the other 15 - including three of the last four.
- Hull have recorded three consecutive league victories in the same season for the first time since January 2016 (a run of four in the Championship).
- Leeds have won seven consecutive league games for the first time since September 2009 (a run of nine).
- Leeds' Pablo Hernandez has provided five more assists than any other Championship player in 2018 (15 assists).
- Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has only lost one of his four Championship visits to Elland Road as a manager (W2 D1), although that was with Hull in this exact fixture last season (0-1).