Leeds United v Hull City

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has scored stoppage-time winners in each of their past two Championship matches

Championship leaders Leeds United will go in search of an eighth consecutive league win when they host in-form Hull City on Saturday.

Striker Tyler Roberts is nearing a return from injury for the hosts.

Hull are without Jackson Irvine, who scored both goals in the win at Preston, as he is on international duty with Australia.

Defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke returned from their respective injury issues during the victory at Deepdale.

Match facts