Birmingham City v Brentford

Jota helped Birmingham City claim a 1-1 draw with Brentford at his old Griffin Park home in October

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk will assess defender Kristian Pedersen, who missed the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Stoke City with an ankle problem.

Former Brentford favourite Jota - one of three ex-Bees players in the Blues' side - is available to face his old club after making his first start since 10 November following a groin injury.

Brentford defender Chris Mepham remains a doubt for the trip to St Andrew's.

Yoann Barbet stands by to deputise again for Thomas Frank's side.

Wales international Mepham missed the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Bristol City after coming off against Bolton last weekend with a knock.

Birmingham are up to seventh in the Championship after a second successive win - their fourth in six matches.

Brentford, in 18th, are also so far unbeaten over the festive period having picked up four points from their past two games.

Birmingham City boss Garry Monk:

"We deserve to be where we are. We were not expected to do what we are now doing. And the game against Stoke typified our attitude.

"We do not have the luxury being able to rotate players. We are strong and the team is willing to work together.

"This club deserves to be in a better position but we want to show we are a different type of animal to last season.

"Getting up there is one thing. Staying up there in such a tough league is another matter."

Match facts