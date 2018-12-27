Birmingham City v Brentford
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk will assess defender Kristian Pedersen, who missed the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Stoke City with an ankle problem.
Former Brentford favourite Jota - one of three ex-Bees players in the Blues' side - is available to face his old club after making his first start since 10 November following a groin injury.
Brentford defender Chris Mepham remains a doubt for the trip to St Andrew's.
Yoann Barbet stands by to deputise again for Thomas Frank's side.
Wales international Mepham missed the 1-1 Boxing Day draw at Bristol City after coming off against Bolton last weekend with a knock.
Birmingham are up to seventh in the Championship after a second successive win - their fourth in six matches.
Brentford, in 18th, are also so far unbeaten over the festive period having picked up four points from their past two games.
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk:
"We deserve to be where we are. We were not expected to do what we are now doing. And the game against Stoke typified our attitude.
"We do not have the luxury being able to rotate players. We are strong and the team is willing to work together.
"This club deserves to be in a better position but we want to show we are a different type of animal to last season.
"Getting up there is one thing. Staying up there in such a tough league is another matter."
Match facts
- Following a run of four straight victories over Brentford, Birmingham City are winless in their last four league games against the Bees, having lost three before drawing this season's first meeting in October.
- Blues have lost just one of their last six Championship games and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since a four-game streak in October.
- Birmingham have kept a clean sheet in their last two league games. They last recorded three consecutive shut-outs in April 2018.
- Brentford's Neal Maupay netted his 15th league goal of the season last time out. The last Bees player to score more in a Championship campaign was Andre Gray, who hit 17 when the Bees made the play-offs in 2014-15.
- The four points the Bees have picked up from their last two games is as many as in their previous 10 matches combined.
- The last time Blues were as high as seventh in the Championship table was December 2016 - and they sacked manager Gary Rowett and replaced him with Gianfranco Zola.