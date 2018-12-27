Championship
Bristol City15:00Rotherham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Rotherham United

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's Bristol City are on a six-match unbeaten run
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Bristol City are likely to be without centre-back Nathan Baker (calf) for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday.

Baker missed Wednesday's draw with Brentford, a match in which striker Matt Taylor returned after six weeks out with a hip injury.

Rotherham trio Joe Mattock, Jamie Proctor and Richie Towell all sustained injuries in the Millers' loss at Bolton and are doubts for the trip to Bristol.

Defender Zak Vyner cannot play as he is on loan from Saturday's opponents City.

Match facts

  • Bristol City are currently unbeaten in their last four league games against Rotherham (W1 D3), their longest such run since a run of six ending in September 1996.
  • Rotherham have only won one of their last five away games against Bristol City (D1 L3), a 2-1 victory in December 2013 under manager Steve Evans.
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in six Championship games, although four have ended level (W2). Prior to this, the Robins had lost four straight matches.
  • Only Ipswich (11) and Millwall (12) have dropped more points from leading positions in home games this term than Bristol City (10).
  • Rotherham have picked up just one win from their last 17 league games (D10 L6) and are winless in eight.
  • Rotherham have scored fewer first half goals this season than any other Championship side (6).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

Top Stories