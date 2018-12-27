Bristol City v Rotherham United

Lee Johnson's Bristol City are on a six-match unbeaten run

Bristol City are likely to be without centre-back Nathan Baker (calf) for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday.

Baker missed Wednesday's draw with Brentford, a match in which striker Matt Taylor returned after six weeks out with a hip injury.

Rotherham trio Joe Mattock, Jamie Proctor and Richie Towell all sustained injuries in the Millers' loss at Bolton and are doubts for the trip to Bristol.

Defender Zak Vyner cannot play as he is on loan from Saturday's opponents City.

Match facts