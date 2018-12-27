Bristol City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City are likely to be without centre-back Nathan Baker (calf) for the visit of Rotherham on Saturday.
Baker missed Wednesday's draw with Brentford, a match in which striker Matt Taylor returned after six weeks out with a hip injury.
Rotherham trio Joe Mattock, Jamie Proctor and Richie Towell all sustained injuries in the Millers' loss at Bolton and are doubts for the trip to Bristol.
Defender Zak Vyner cannot play as he is on loan from Saturday's opponents City.
Match facts
- Bristol City are currently unbeaten in their last four league games against Rotherham (W1 D3), their longest such run since a run of six ending in September 1996.
- Rotherham have only won one of their last five away games against Bristol City (D1 L3), a 2-1 victory in December 2013 under manager Steve Evans.
- Bristol City are unbeaten in six Championship games, although four have ended level (W2). Prior to this, the Robins had lost four straight matches.
- Only Ipswich (11) and Millwall (12) have dropped more points from leading positions in home games this term than Bristol City (10).
- Rotherham have picked up just one win from their last 17 league games (D10 L6) and are winless in eight.
- Rotherham have scored fewer first half goals this season than any other Championship side (6).