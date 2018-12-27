Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert's Ipswich are seven points adrift of safety in the Championship

Tony Pulis may elect to make changes in a bid to end Middlesbrough's poor run of home form when they face bottom club Ipswich Town.

A 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday means Boro have won only one of their past eight league games at the Riverside.

Ipswich's Grant Ward is out with a knee injury sustained in the 3-0 loss at QPR on Boxing Day.

Tom Adeyemi (Achilles), Emyr Huws (knee) and Cole Skuse (knee) remain out of Paul Lambert's immediate plans.

Match facts