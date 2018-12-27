Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Ipswich
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert's Ipswich are seven points adrift of safety in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Tony Pulis may elect to make changes in a bid to end Middlesbrough's poor run of home form when they face bottom club Ipswich Town.

A 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday means Boro have won only one of their past eight league games at the Riverside.

Ipswich's Grant Ward is out with a knee injury sustained in the 3-0 loss at QPR on Boxing Day.

Tom Adeyemi (Achilles), Emyr Huws (knee) and Cole Skuse (knee) remain out of Paul Lambert's immediate plans.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games against Ipswich (12 goals total), winning four and drawing two.
  • Ipswich town last won at the Riverside back in any competition back in August 2010 (D2 L4 since), running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Tommy Smith, Tamas Priskin and Jon Stead.
  • Middlesbrough have lost three of their last five games in the Championship (W1 D1) - their previous three defeats in the competition came over a run of 26 games.
  • Ipswich have lost five of their last six away league games, failing to score in each defeat (D1).
  • After keeping 11 clean sheets in their first 17 league games this season, Middlesbrough have registered just one shutout in their last seven.
  • This will be the first ever managerial meeting between Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis and Ipswich's Paul Lambert outside of the Premier League; Pulis has only lost one of their previous six encounters (W3 D2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

Top Stories