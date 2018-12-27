Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town
Tony Pulis may elect to make changes in a bid to end Middlesbrough's poor run of home form when they face bottom club Ipswich Town.
A 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday means Boro have won only one of their past eight league games at the Riverside.
Ipswich's Grant Ward is out with a knee injury sustained in the 3-0 loss at QPR on Boxing Day.
Tom Adeyemi (Achilles), Emyr Huws (knee) and Cole Skuse (knee) remain out of Paul Lambert's immediate plans.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games against Ipswich (12 goals total), winning four and drawing two.
- Ipswich town last won at the Riverside back in any competition back in August 2010 (D2 L4 since), running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Tommy Smith, Tamas Priskin and Jon Stead.
- Middlesbrough have lost three of their last five games in the Championship (W1 D1) - their previous three defeats in the competition came over a run of 26 games.
- Ipswich have lost five of their last six away league games, failing to score in each defeat (D1).
- After keeping 11 clean sheets in their first 17 league games this season, Middlesbrough have registered just one shutout in their last seven.
- This will be the first ever managerial meeting between Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis and Ipswich's Paul Lambert outside of the Premier League; Pulis has only lost one of their previous six encounters (W3 D2).