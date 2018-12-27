Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Blackburn
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are fourth in the Championship table
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will have to decide whether to name the same starting line-up for the fourth game in a row when his side host Blackburn.

Wilder named an unchanged side for the third game in a row for their 3-1 win against Derby on Wednesday.

Ryan Nyambe is a doubt for Blackburn as he was forced off in Rovers' defeat by Leeds with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Craig Conway is unlikely to face the Blades after missing their past two games with a muscle problem.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have only lost one of their last six games against Blackburn in the second-tier (W3 D2), though it was a 0-5 drubbing thanks to goals from Matt Jansen, Egil Ostenstad, Ashley Ward and a Damien Duff brace.
  • Both Blackburn and Sheffield United have won two of their last five league meetings between the two at Bramall Lane, with the last such clash ending 0-0 in September 2006 when both sides were in the Premier League.
  • No Championship team has lost more points from winning positions this season than Blackburn (19 - also Aston Villa).
  • Blackburn haven't lost three consecutive league games since April 2017.
  • Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood has created more goal-scoring chances than any other player in the Championship this term (59).
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has already equalled his league goal tally from last season, netting 13 goals in 22 appearances this term (13 in 34 appearances in 2017-18).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

