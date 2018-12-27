Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United are fourth in the Championship table

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will have to decide whether to name the same starting line-up for the fourth game in a row when his side host Blackburn.

Wilder named an unchanged side for the third game in a row for their 3-1 win against Derby on Wednesday.

Ryan Nyambe is a doubt for Blackburn as he was forced off in Rovers' defeat by Leeds with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Craig Conway is unlikely to face the Blades after missing their past two games with a muscle problem.

