Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will have to decide whether to name the same starting line-up for the fourth game in a row when his side host Blackburn.
Wilder named an unchanged side for the third game in a row for their 3-1 win against Derby on Wednesday.
Ryan Nyambe is a doubt for Blackburn as he was forced off in Rovers' defeat by Leeds with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Craig Conway is unlikely to face the Blades after missing their past two games with a muscle problem.
- Sheffield United have only lost one of their last six games against Blackburn in the second-tier (W3 D2), though it was a 0-5 drubbing thanks to goals from Matt Jansen, Egil Ostenstad, Ashley Ward and a Damien Duff brace.
- Both Blackburn and Sheffield United have won two of their last five league meetings between the two at Bramall Lane, with the last such clash ending 0-0 in September 2006 when both sides were in the Premier League.
- No Championship team has lost more points from winning positions this season than Blackburn (19 - also Aston Villa).
- Blackburn haven't lost three consecutive league games since April 2017.
- Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood has created more goal-scoring chances than any other player in the Championship this term (59).
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has already equalled his league goal tally from last season, netting 13 goals in 22 appearances this term (13 in 34 appearances in 2017-18).