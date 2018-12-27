Championship
Norwich15:00Derby
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Derby County

Emi Buendia has made 24 appearances for Norwich City since joining in the summer
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

In-form Norwich City will be without winger Emi Buendia for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.

Buendia came off during the Canaries' dramatic 3-3 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to feature.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson is available to face his former club after serving a five-match ban for biting.

Meanwhile, Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the Rams as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Both of the last two league matches between Norwich and Derby have ended level, including a 1-1 draw at Pride Park earlier this season.
  • Following a run of seven straight league defeats at Carrow Road, Derby County have won three of their last six games there (D1 L2), including on their most recent trip in October 2017.
  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 19 league games and are unbeaten in their last 12 (W9 D3).
  • Since winning back to back games against Swansea and Wigan, Derby are without a win in three (D2 L1).
  • Derby's Harry Wilson has scored eight league goals this season - his best ever return in a single season.
  • Onel Hernandez's equaliser for Norwich against Nottingham Forest (97:33) was the latest goal scored in the Championship since August 2017, when David Meyler netted for Hull against Wolves (99:02).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

