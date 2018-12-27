Norwich City v Derby County

Emi Buendia has made 24 appearances for Norwich City since joining in the summer

In-form Norwich City will be without winger Emi Buendia for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.

Buendia came off during the Canaries' dramatic 3-3 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to feature.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson is available to face his former club after serving a five-match ban for biting.

Meanwhile, Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the Rams as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Match facts