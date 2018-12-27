Norwich City v Derby County
In-form Norwich City will be without winger Emi Buendia for the visit of Derby County on Saturday.
Buendia came off during the Canaries' dramatic 3-3 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to feature.
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson is available to face his former club after serving a five-match ban for biting.
Meanwhile, Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the Rams as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Both of the last two league matches between Norwich and Derby have ended level, including a 1-1 draw at Pride Park earlier this season.
- Following a run of seven straight league defeats at Carrow Road, Derby County have won three of their last six games there (D1 L2), including on their most recent trip in October 2017.
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 19 league games and are unbeaten in their last 12 (W9 D3).
- Since winning back to back games against Swansea and Wigan, Derby are without a win in three (D2 L1).
- Derby's Harry Wilson has scored eight league goals this season - his best ever return in a single season.
- Onel Hernandez's equaliser for Norwich against Nottingham Forest (97:33) was the latest goal scored in the Championship since August 2017, when David Meyler netted for Hull against Wolves (99:02).