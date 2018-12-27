Championship
Preston15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane celebrates his fifth goal of the season at Swansea on Boxing Day
Conor Hourihane's fifth goal of the season - and second in successive games - earned Aston Villa three points at Swansea on Boxing Day
Preston defender Ben Davies is likely to miss the visit of Aston Villa after limping out of the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat by Hull with a hamstring injury.

He joins fellow hamstring victims Callum Robinson, Brandon Barker and Sean Maguire, as well as Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin (both knee) on the sidelines.

Villa are again likely to be without midfielder Jack Grealish (shin).

On-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) will be out for several weeks.

They have failed to win any of their past three home games, but ninth-placed Villa's victory at Swansea on Boxing Day means that they have picked up 10 points from their past four away matches.

Dean Smith's side are now just three points outside the play-offs, eight points clear of 17th-placed North End, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Preston have only won of their past 14 meetings against Aston Villa in all competitions - the 2-0 win in October 2016 which resulted in Roberto di Matteo being sacked.
  • The last seven second-tier meetings at Deepdale between Preston and Aston Villa have had only 11 goals, six for Preston, five for Villa.
  • Preston's 1-2 defeat against Hull City last time out ended a six-match unbeaten run on home soil.
  • Villa have lost just once in their last nine league matches, the last-gasp pre-Christmas 3-2 defeat by Leeds United.
  • Since making his debut in January 2017, Conor Hourihane has been directly involved in more league goals (27) than any other Villa player (16 goals, 11 assists).
  • Villa boss Dean Smith has alternated between victory and defeat in his last seven visits to Deepdale. But he won last time out 3-2, with Brentford in October 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

