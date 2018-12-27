Preston North End v Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane's fifth goal of the season - and second in successive games - earned Aston Villa three points at Swansea on Boxing Day

Preston defender Ben Davies is likely to miss the visit of Aston Villa after limping out of the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat by Hull with a hamstring injury.

He joins fellow hamstring victims Callum Robinson, Brandon Barker and Sean Maguire, as well as Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin (both knee) on the sidelines.

Villa are again likely to be without midfielder Jack Grealish (shin).

On-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) will be out for several weeks.

They have failed to win any of their past three home games, but ninth-placed Villa's victory at Swansea on Boxing Day means that they have picked up 10 points from their past four away matches.

Dean Smith's side are now just three points outside the play-offs, eight points clear of 17th-placed North End, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts