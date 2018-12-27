Preston North End v Aston Villa
Preston defender Ben Davies is likely to miss the visit of Aston Villa after limping out of the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat by Hull with a hamstring injury.
He joins fellow hamstring victims Callum Robinson, Brandon Barker and Sean Maguire, as well as Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin (both knee) on the sidelines.
Villa are again likely to be without midfielder Jack Grealish (shin).
On-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot) will be out for several weeks.
They have failed to win any of their past three home games, but ninth-placed Villa's victory at Swansea on Boxing Day means that they have picked up 10 points from their past four away matches.
Dean Smith's side are now just three points outside the play-offs, eight points clear of 17th-placed North End, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Preston have only won of their past 14 meetings against Aston Villa in all competitions - the 2-0 win in October 2016 which resulted in Roberto di Matteo being sacked.
- The last seven second-tier meetings at Deepdale between Preston and Aston Villa have had only 11 goals, six for Preston, five for Villa.
- Preston's 1-2 defeat against Hull City last time out ended a six-match unbeaten run on home soil.
- Villa have lost just once in their last nine league matches, the last-gasp pre-Christmas 3-2 defeat by Leeds United.
- Since making his debut in January 2017, Conor Hourihane has been directly involved in more league goals (27) than any other Villa player (16 goals, 11 assists).
- Villa boss Dean Smith has alternated between victory and defeat in his last seven visits to Deepdale. But he won last time out 3-2, with Brentford in October 2017.