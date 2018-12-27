West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion will assess 13-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.
Hal Robson-Kanu may deputise again, having replaced the on-loan Newcastle striker who hurt a hamstring setting up Jay Rodriguez's opener in the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Wigan.
Managerless Wednesday could be unchanged after their 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.
Fernando Forestieri could again miss out with a hamstring injury.
Wednesday, back up to 16th in the Championship table, have won both games 1-0 under the caretaker charge of Lee Bullen since Jos Luhukay was sacked on 21 December.
Albion's eight-match unbeaten run, which has lifted them back up to third, has coincided with their change of formation from three at the back to 4-3-3.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won three and drawn two of their last five league games against Sheffield Wednesday, keeping three clean sheets.
- Sheffield Wednesday lost on their last visit to The Hawthorns in March 2010 thanks to a late Robert Koren winner but, prior to that, had not lost on eight visits going back to March 1975.
- Albion have scored 52 league goals this season, the most by a team after 24 games of a Championship campaign since 2014-15 (when Bournemouth had hit 54 - including eight just across the city at Birmingham).
- Wednesday are the only side in the division yet to claim any points from losing positions in away games this season.
- Albion have won six times in their eight-game unbeaten run, netting two or more goals in seven of those matches.