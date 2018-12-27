West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Dwight Gayle, who injured himself setting up Jay Rodriguez's opener on Boxing Day, now have 25 goals between them this season

West Bromwich Albion will assess 13-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Hal Robson-Kanu may deputise again, having replaced the on-loan Newcastle striker who hurt a hamstring setting up Jay Rodriguez's opener in the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Wigan.

Managerless Wednesday could be unchanged after their 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Fernando Forestieri could again miss out with a hamstring injury.

Wednesday, back up to 16th in the Championship table, have won both games 1-0 under the caretaker charge of Lee Bullen since Jos Luhukay was sacked on 21 December.

Albion's eight-match unbeaten run, which has lifted them back up to third, has coincided with their change of formation from three at the back to 4-3-3.

Match facts