Championship
West Brom15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Dwight Gayle, who injured himself setting up Jay Rodriguez's opener on Boxing Day, now have 25 goals between them this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion will assess 13-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Hal Robson-Kanu may deputise again, having replaced the on-loan Newcastle striker who hurt a hamstring setting up Jay Rodriguez's opener in the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Wigan.

Managerless Wednesday could be unchanged after their 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Fernando Forestieri could again miss out with a hamstring injury.

Wednesday, back up to 16th in the Championship table, have won both games 1-0 under the caretaker charge of Lee Bullen since Jos Luhukay was sacked on 21 December.

Albion's eight-match unbeaten run, which has lifted them back up to third, has coincided with their change of formation from three at the back to 4-3-3.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion have won three and drawn two of their last five league games against Sheffield Wednesday, keeping three clean sheets.
  • Sheffield Wednesday lost on their last visit to The Hawthorns in March 2010 thanks to a late Robert Koren winner but, prior to that, had not lost on eight visits going back to March 1975.
  • Albion have scored 52 league goals this season, the most by a team after 24 games of a Championship campaign since 2014-15 (when Bournemouth had hit 54 - including eight just across the city at Birmingham).
  • Wednesday are the only side in the division yet to claim any points from losing positions in away games this season.
  • Albion have won six times in their eight-game unbeaten run, netting two or more goals in seven of those matches.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
