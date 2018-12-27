Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Wayne Routledge has scored twice in six appearances for Swansea City this season

Swansea City will hope to have winger Wayne Routledge back when they host Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Routledge missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa with a tight calf but could return to face the Latics.

Wigan could have Callum McManaman back in the starting line-up as they hope to avoid losing a fifth game in a row.

McManaman has made one league start so far this season but came off the bench in their 2-0 defeat by West Brom.

Match facts