Swansea City v Wigan Athletic
Swansea City will hope to have winger Wayne Routledge back when they host Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Routledge missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa with a tight calf but could return to face the Latics.
Wigan could have Callum McManaman back in the starting line-up as they hope to avoid losing a fifth game in a row.
McManaman has made one league start so far this season but came off the bench in their 2-0 defeat by West Brom.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last five league games against Wigan (W3 D2), with the reverse fixture ending 0-0 at the DW Stadium back in October.
- Wigan have lost four and drawn two of their last six league games away against Swansea since a 6-1 victory back in April 1991.
- Swansea have lost five of their last seven in league competition (W2), including each of the last two.
- Wigan have lost four consecutive league games - they last lost five in a row back in December 2016.
- Swansea have scored a league-low two headed goals in the Championship this term.
- Having beaten Cardiff City 1-0 in their last away league match against Welsh opposition in October 2016, Wigan will be looking for back-to-back league wins in Wales for the first time since March 1987.