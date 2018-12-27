Championship
Swansea15:00Wigan
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Wayne Routledge has scored twice in six appearances for Swansea City this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Swansea City will hope to have winger Wayne Routledge back when they host Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Routledge missed Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa with a tight calf but could return to face the Latics.

Wigan could have Callum McManaman back in the starting line-up as they hope to avoid losing a fifth game in a row.

McManaman has made one league start so far this season but came off the bench in their 2-0 defeat by West Brom.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last five league games against Wigan (W3 D2), with the reverse fixture ending 0-0 at the DW Stadium back in October.
  • Wigan have lost four and drawn two of their last six league games away against Swansea since a 6-1 victory back in April 1991.
  • Swansea have lost five of their last seven in league competition (W2), including each of the last two.
  • Wigan have lost four consecutive league games - they last lost five in a row back in December 2016.
  • Swansea have scored a league-low two headed goals in the Championship this term.
  • Having beaten Cardiff City 1-0 in their last away league match against Welsh opposition in October 2016, Wigan will be looking for back-to-back league wins in Wales for the first time since March 1987.

Saturday 29th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

