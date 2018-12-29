League One
Gillingham15:00Doncaster
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth24156339211851
2Luton24155447222550
3Sunderland22137243222146
4Charlton24134739271243
5Barnsley23126538211742
6Peterborough24118541311041
7Doncaster2411673931839
8Blackpool239772624234
9Accrington239772728-134
10Fleetwood249693325833
11Southend24102123030032
12Wycombe248883435-132
13Coventry2495102529-432
14Walsall248792537-1231
15Burton2393112932-330
16Rochdale2486103343-1030
17Gillingham2484123538-328
18Shrewsbury2477102831-328
19Oxford Utd2468103136-526
20Bristol Rovers2465132329-623
21Bradford2463152440-1621
22Wimbledon2463151935-1621
23Scunthorpe2456132951-2221
24Plymouth2455142746-1920
View full League One table

