League Two
Newport15:00Crawley
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Crawley Town

Dan Butler is sent off for Newport
Newport defender Dan Butler was sent off in their loss to Forest Green Rovers

Newport County will be without Dan Butler for Saturday's visit of Crawley Town to Rodney Parade.

The defender is banned after being sent off in the Exiles' 4-1 defeat at home by Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.

Crawley have their own suspension problems, with striker Ollie Palmer missing out.

There are also injury concerns, with utility player Lewis Young, captain Jimmy Smith and midfielder Filipe Morais all expected to be unavailable.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th December 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00StevenageStevenage
  • ExeterExeter City15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00BuryBury
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00YeovilYeovil Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City23145442222047
2MK Dons23127433171643
3Mansfield221011134161841
4Colchester24125736251141
5Exeter2411763526940
6Bury24116745281739
7Forest Green23109435221339
8Tranmere2410773731637
9Carlisle24113103829936
10Stevenage2410593031-135
11Newport2310583541-635
12Oldham248883432232
13Swindon248882732-532
14Grimsby2494112730-331
15Northampton2461172931-229
16Port Vale2477102428-428
17Crewe2484122329-628
18Crawley2382133038-826
19Cheltenham2367102534-925
20Morecambe2474132640-1425
21Yeovil225892627-123
22Cambridge2465132139-1823
23Macclesfield2455142039-1920
24Notts County2447132651-2519
View full League Two table

