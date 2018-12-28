Newport County v Crawley Town

Newport defender Dan Butler was sent off in their loss to Forest Green Rovers

Newport County will be without Dan Butler for Saturday's visit of Crawley Town to Rodney Parade.

The defender is banned after being sent off in the Exiles' 4-1 defeat at home by Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.

Crawley have their own suspension problems, with striker Ollie Palmer missing out.

There are also injury concerns, with utility player Lewis Young, captain Jimmy Smith and midfielder Filipe Morais all expected to be unavailable.