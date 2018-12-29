League Two
Tranmere15:00Yeovil
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Yeovil Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City23145442222047
2MK Dons23127433171643
3Mansfield221011134161841
4Colchester24125736251141
5Exeter2411763526940
6Bury24116745281739
7Forest Green23109435221339
8Tranmere2410773731637
9Carlisle24113103829936
10Stevenage2410593031-135
11Newport2310583541-635
12Oldham248883432232
13Swindon248882732-532
14Grimsby2494112730-331
15Northampton2461172931-229
16Port Vale2477102428-428
17Crewe2484122329-628
18Crawley2382133038-826
19Cheltenham2367102534-925
20Morecambe2474132640-1425
21Yeovil225892627-123
22Cambridge2465132139-1823
23Macclesfield2455142039-1920
24Notts County2447132651-2519
View full League Two table

Top Stories