Livingston v Aberdeen
- Livingston are winless in their past seven league encounters with Aberdeen (D2 L5) since a 2-0 win in April 2004.
- That was Aberdeen's last loss in eight away top-flight matches against Livi (W3 D4).
- Only Celtic (9) have won more home games than Livingston (7) in the Scottish Premiership this season.
- Aberdeen have won three of their past four away league games (L1), after failing to win any of their previous four (D2 L2).
- Aberdeen (15.5%) and Livingston (15.4%) have the two best shot conversion rates in the Premiership this term.