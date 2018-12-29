Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Livingston are winless in their past seven league encounters with Aberdeen (D2 L5) since a 2-0 win in April 2004.
  • That was Aberdeen's last loss in eight away top-flight matches against Livi (W3 D4).
  • Only Celtic (9) have won more home games than Livingston (7) in the Scottish Premiership this season.
  • Aberdeen have won three of their past four away league games (L1), after failing to win any of their previous four (D2 L2).
  • Aberdeen (15.5%) and Livingston (15.4%) have the two best shot conversion rates in the Premiership this term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
