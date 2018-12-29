Hamilton Academical v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & theBBC Sport Scotland website
- Hamilton have won three of their past four Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (L1) having won none of the seven prior to this (D3 L4).
- Motherwell have only lost one of their past five top-flight visits to Hamilton (W3 D1), although that was their last outing there in March 2018.
- Hamilton are winless in their past five league games (D1 L4), scoring just once in that time.
- Motherwell have lost their past three league games, failing to score each time. They last lost four in a row in December 2017.
- Motherwell's Conor Sammon has scored six goals in his past seven Scottish Premiership starts against Hamilton, more than he has against any other side in the competition.