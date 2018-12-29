Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Motherwell
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell

  • Hamilton have won three of their past four Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (L1) having won none of the seven prior to this (D3 L4).
  • Motherwell have only lost one of their past five top-flight visits to Hamilton (W3 D1), although that was their last outing there in March 2018.
  • Hamilton are winless in their past five league games (D1 L4), scoring just once in that time.
  • Motherwell have lost their past three league games, failing to score each time. They last lost four in a row in December 2017.
  • Motherwell's Conor Sammon has scored six goals in his past seven Scottish Premiership starts against Hamilton, more than he has against any other side in the competition.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
