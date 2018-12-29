Scottish Premiership
Hibernian17:30Hearts
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

  • Hibernian have won three of their past four home games against Hearts in the top flight (L1), as many as their previous 17 combined (W3 D10 L4).
  • Hearts have failed to score in four of their past five league games against Hibs (W1 D2 L2), netting only in their 2-1 win in May last season.
  • Hibernian are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games (W2 D4), though the last three have all ended level.
  • After winning their first three away league games this season, Hearts have won just one of their past seven on the road (D1 L5).
  • Hearts have scored more headed goals than any other Premiership side this season (10).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
View full Scottish Premiership table

