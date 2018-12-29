Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Hibernian have won three of their past four home games against Hearts in the top flight (L1), as many as their previous 17 combined (W3 D10 L4).
- Hearts have failed to score in four of their past five league games against Hibs (W1 D2 L2), netting only in their 2-1 win in May last season.
- Hibernian are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games (W2 D4), though the last three have all ended level.
- After winning their first three away league games this season, Hearts have won just one of their past seven on the road (D1 L5).
- Hearts have scored more headed goals than any other Premiership side this season (10).