Rangers v Celtic
- Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland /DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Worrall
- 16Halliday
- 17McCrorie
- 21Candeias
- 37Arfield
- 8Jack
- 14Kent
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 5Wallace
- 11Lafferty
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 19Katic
- 23Coulibaly
- 40Middleton
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 32Benkovic
- 42McGregor
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 17Christie
- 11Sinclair
- 73Johnston
Substitutes
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 22Edouard
- 29Bain
- 35Ajer
- 56Ralston
- 63Tierney
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Rangers' ongoing 10-match winless streak against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership is their longest ever run without a victory in Old Firm league derbies (D2 L8).
- Celtic have won each of their past four visits to Ibrox in the Scottish top flight, scoring 12 goals in the process since a 3-2 loss in March 2012.
- Since their last home league game against Celtic - a 2-3 defeat in March - Rangers have conceded just eight goals in their 14 Scottish Premiership games at Ibrox, and never more than once in a match.
- Celtic are the only side that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has appeared against in the Scottish Premiership without yet scoring a goal (five appearances, no goals).
- Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has had a hand in four goals in his three Scottish Premiership appearances against Rangers, scoring three and assisting one.