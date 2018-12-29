Scottish Premiership
Rangers12:30Celtic
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Scotland

Rangers v Celtic

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Worrall
  • 16Halliday
  • 17McCrorie
  • 21Candeias
  • 37Arfield
  • 8Jack
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 5Wallace
  • 11Lafferty
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 19Katic
  • 23Coulibaly
  • 40Middleton

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 23Lustig
  • 20Boyata
  • 32Benkovic
  • 42McGregor
  • 8Brown
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 17Christie
  • 11Sinclair
  • 73Johnston

Substitutes

  • 15Hayes
  • 16Morgan
  • 22Edouard
  • 29Bain
  • 35Ajer
  • 56Ralston
  • 63Tierney
Referee:
John Beaton
  • Rangers' ongoing 10-match winless streak against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership is their longest ever run without a victory in Old Firm league derbies (D2 L8).
  • Celtic have won each of their past four visits to Ibrox in the Scottish top flight, scoring 12 goals in the process since a 3-2 loss in March 2012.
  • Since their last home league game against Celtic - a 2-3 defeat in March - Rangers have conceded just eight goals in their 14 Scottish Premiership games at Ibrox, and never more than once in a match.
  • Celtic are the only side that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has appeared against in the Scottish Premiership without yet scoring a goal (five appearances, no goals).
  • Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has had a hand in four goals in his three Scottish Premiership appearances against Rangers, scoring three and assisting one.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
View full Scottish Premiership table

