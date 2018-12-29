Kilmarnock v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Kilmarnock have won five of their past six games against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (L1), as many as their previous 13 combined (W5 D3 L5).
- St Mirren have lost each of their past four visits to Killie in the Premiership, although this is their first since March 2015.
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past seven home league games (W5 D1), winning the past three in a row.
- St Mirren's win at Motherwell in their last away league game ended a run of nine without a win on the road in the top flight. They have not won back-to-back away Scottish Premiership games since January 2015.
- Only James Tavernier (8) has provided more assists in the Premiership this season than Kilmarnock's Chris Burke (6).