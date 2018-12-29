Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00St Mirren
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

  • Kilmarnock have won five of their past six games against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (L1), as many as their previous 13 combined (W5 D3 L5).
  • St Mirren have lost each of their past four visits to Killie in the Premiership, although this is their first since March 2015.
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past seven home league games (W5 D1), winning the past three in a row.
  • St Mirren's win at Motherwell in their last away league game ended a run of nine without a win on the road in the top flight. They have not won back-to-back away Scottish Premiership games since January 2015.
  • Only James Tavernier (8) has provided more assists in the Premiership this season than Kilmarnock's Chris Burke (6).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
