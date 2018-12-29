Dundee v St Johnstone
- Dundee have won five of their past six home league games against St Johnstone, losing the other 0-4 in March 2018.
- St Johnstone, 1-0 winners in their first league match against Dundee this season, last won back-to-back top-flight games against the Dark Blues in April 2015.
- Dundee have won just one of their past 13 league games, drawing four and losing eight.
- St Johnstone have won their past five away league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. It's the longest run of consecutive away wins in the Scottish Premiership this season.
- Dundee's Kenny Miller has scored 47% of his sides league goals this season (7/15), the highest ratio in the division.