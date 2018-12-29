Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Dundee have won five of their past six home league games against St Johnstone, losing the other 0-4 in March 2018.
  • St Johnstone, 1-0 winners in their first league match against Dundee this season, last won back-to-back top-flight games against the Dark Blues in April 2015.
  • Dundee have won just one of their past 13 league games, drawing four and losing eight.
  • St Johnstone have won their past five away league games, keeping a clean sheet each time. It's the longest run of consecutive away wins in the Scottish Premiership this season.
  • Dundee's Kenny Miller has scored 47% of his sides league goals this season (7/15), the highest ratio in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19133346133342
2Rangers20116342162639
3Kilmarnock20115430191138
4Aberdeen2011363223936
5Hearts2010372526-133
6St Johnstone199462324-131
7Livingston208662517830
8Hibernian207853021929
9Motherwell2053121832-1418
10Hamilton2042141341-2814
11St Mirren2033141437-2312
12Dundee2024141544-2910
