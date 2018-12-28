Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was sent off in the defeat at Bournemouth earlier this month

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have no new injury concerns for the visit of Everton, but goalkeeper Mat Ryan is absent on international duty.

Centre-back Lewis Dunk returns from suspension and is expected to resume his partnership with Shane Duffy for the first time since 4 December.

Everton forward Richarlison is set to return to the starting line-up after scoring as a substitute at Burnley.

Ademola Lookman is in contention after missing two games with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Brighton should have beaten Arsenal after a timid opening. If they repeat their second-half form they can win this and make it a very creditable 33 home points from 2018.

A front three of Anthony Knockaert, Glenn Murray and Florin Andone would really trouble Everton. They rarely fail to score at home. Clean sheets are just as rare. But the first choice centre-backs Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy will be together again.

With keeper Mat Ryan now away with Australia they could do with a win here to put them probably within 10 points of safety already.

Everton haven't won consecutive away league games in over two years. They'll find this a lot tougher than Burnley. It's also five years since they triumphed in the last game of a calendar year. A draw wouldn't be surprising.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on signing players in January: "I don't see us being too busy next month in terms of incomings.

"But we could see a few of our younger players heading out on loan."

Everton manager Marco Silva on the performances of Dominic Calvert-Lewin: "I am happy with him, but I want more because he has the quality to give more to us as a team and to improve more and more and more.

"He has some specific skills I like in a striker and he knows what I expect from him and the work we are doing with him.

"If he has started the last three matches, it is because he deserves it and I believe in him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Seagulls have become very good at making sure they take something from their home games, but I have a sneaky feeling things might be different this time.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won just two of their 14 meetings with Everton, with their last victory coming at home in the First Division in 1982.

Everton have lost on only two of their seven visits to Brighton (W2, D3).

The home side has scored in 13 of the 14 fixtures between these sides, with the only exception a goalless draw at Brighton in the First Division in 1980.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton have 22 points after 19 Premier League matches, one more than they had at the halfway stage of last season.

They have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League home games, winning five and drawing five.

The Seagulls ended a run of three consecutive defeats by drawing with Arsenal last time out. However, they have only won two of their last nine league outings (D2, L5).

Brighton have failed to keep a clean sheet for a league-high nine Premier League matches, since a run of three shut-outs in October (all 1-0 wins).

However, they have scored at least once in their last 12 Premier League home games (W5, D5, L2).

Everton