Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions, including a 5-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Boxing Day in which Harry Kane scored his 12th league goal of the season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Dele Alli faces a late fitness test on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Boxing Day win over Bournemouth.

Serge Aurier is back in training, but Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama remain on the sidelines.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to welcome back forward Diogo Jota.

He has missed their last two matches with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Mauricio Pochettino says his Tottenham team are title 'intruders' not 'contenders', but there's no escaping their run and best points tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League season. It's a sign of the standard that they are still six points from the summit.

There's real momentum within the club at the moment as they look to build on the 11 goals scored in their last two games alone.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has promised his team's approach won't change. Their half-term report is a positive one with three wins on the road already. Spurs will also remember being pushed all the way in the corresponding fixture at Molineux.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to prepare not only physically but also our minds to be strong because it's going to be tough to compete in the second half of the season.

"It's so important for the team that we are fighting and in a very good position.

"We were talking that last season was a fantastic season. Now we're in four competitions when last season we were in three because we were out of the Carabao Cup."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are on a roll at the moment - the goals are flowing and they are playing fantastically well.

I would not be surprised if Wolves create a few chances in this game - Bournemouth managed it at Wembley on Wednesday - but Spurs have built up a head of steam and will be difficult to stop.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won just two of their previous nine Premier League meetings with Tottenham.

They are without a win in their last five meetings since a 1-0 victory at Molineux in February 2010.

Wolves have won just one of their last 12 away games at Tottenham in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have posted their best halfway return of any Premier League season of 42 points (W15, L4).

Spurs are without a draw so far this season. The last top-flight side to go longer from the start of a season without drawing a game were Burnley (27 matches in 1953-54).

They could equal the Premier League record of scoring at least five goals in three consecutive fixtures, set by Chelsea from May to August 2010 and Manchester City in September 2017.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won 27 Premier League fixtures in 2018. Only in 1960, when they won 31, have they won more top-flight matches in a single calendar year.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams (W36, D3), since losing 1-0 versus QPR in April 2012.

Wolverhampton Wanderers