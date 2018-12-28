Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has missed three matches through suspension and injury

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is Fulham's only injury concern, but he could return from an ankle problem to face Arsenal on New Year's Day.

In an otherwise fully-fit squad, manager Claudio Ranieri is expected to pick only one of Ryan Sessegnon or Andre Schurrle in attack.

Huddersfield Town have no new injury concerns but a raft of long-term absentees remain out.

Aaron Mooy, Tommy Smith and Abdelhamid Sabiri are among those still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: Even though we've only just reached the halfway stage of the season, I don't think it's too early to describe this game as a relegation six-pointer.

However, locked in the bottom two with just two wins each, it's difficult to see an escape route for either side.

Perhaps Fulham look slightly better equipped, having managing two successive draws as Claudio Ranieri addresses their leaky defence.

After six defeats in a row it's difficult to offer any hope for Huddersfield. They've only scored 12 goals all season and with star player Aaron Mooy missing through injury the future looks bleak.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Ryan Sessegnon: "He needs more experience and to play more. We need to look at what happens when he's on the bench because he's a very good player.

"He has to improve his strength because when there's a tackle, he's not so strong. He must understand this and be a little more aggressive. He's young, but is very good."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will be another close one, but I am expecting Fulham to come out on top.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting between these sides since 1952, with Fulham having never lost to Huddersfield at home in this division (W2, D1).

Huddersfield's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in November was their first victory in 12 league matches against Fulham (D4, L7).

Fulham have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Huddersfield, winning five and drawing four.

Fulham

Fulham's record of two wins, five draws and 12 defeats is their worst after 19 matches of a league season.

Their tally of 11 points is five fewer than at the halfway stage of their most recent Premier League campaign in 2013-14.

Fulham have conceded in all but one of their last 23 Premier League fixtures.

They have won just once in 16 Premier League matches (D5, L10)

However, under Claudio Ranieri they have picked up six points in seven league outings, having earned just five in the previous 12.

Fulham have failed to score in an unrivalled nine Premier League games this season, and have kept the fewest clean sheets (just one).

Huddersfield Town