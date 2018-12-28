Watford v Newcastle United

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal as Newcastle beat Watford in November

TEAM NEWS

Watford are without Christian Kabasele, who was hospitalised after colliding with a goal post against Chelsea, though he escaped serious injury.

Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Adalberto Penaranda and Sebastian Prodl were all unavailable on Boxing Day and could again miss out.

Newcastle are set to recall striker Salomon Rondon, who was rested in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is away on international duty.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: After failing to win their first 10 league games, Newcastle's victory against Watford at St James' Park sparked a run that has given them a fighting chance of staying up.

But despite being five points clear of the relegation zone midway through the season, Rafael Benitez has reiterated his view that it will still take a miracle for them to avoid the drop.

Benitez's future remains unclear but one thing is for certain - with games against Manchester United and Chelsea up next, completing a league double against the Hornets will go a long way to creating some positivity going into 2019 for Magpies fans.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I think we are in a good moment. I have good feelings.

"We can win, we can lose but when I see my players they always give their best and are competing in all the games we've played and with different options against all the teams we've played so far.

"I'm happy with their behaviour and I'm sure we'll keep it in the future as well."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle were well beaten by Liverpool on Wednesday and I know what Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is like after a heavy loss - he turns the screw even more to try to make it more difficult for teams to beat them.

They will try to keep Watford quiet but I don't see that happening.

The Hornets are inconsistent but they have got some very exciting attacking players and they have also got some goals in them - if they play well, they tend to win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with Newcastle, after failing to win any of their first four against the Magpies in the competition (D2, L2).

Newcastle have never won a top-flight game away to the Hornets, losing four and drawing four matches in either the Premier League or First Division.

Newcastle have lost their last three games at Vicarage Road in all competitions.

Watford

Watford lost just three of their first 13 home league games under Javi Gracia (W8, D2), but have been defeated in three of their subsequent four matches at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have lost five top-flight home games this term - only Burnley, Newcastle and Huddersfield have suffered more losses on their own turf.

A Watford win would give them 30 points from their opening 20 Premier League matches. The only previous occasion they managed this in the top flight was their debut campaign in 1982-83 (when they had 33 points).

Watford have conceded four penalties in the Premier League this season (three of them scored). Only Brighton have been penalised more often (five spot-kicks conceded, all scored).

The Hornets have scored six league goals from outside the box this season. Only Arsenal (nine), Manchester United (eight) and Tottenham (seven) have better records.

Newcastle United