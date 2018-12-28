Leicester City v Cardiff City

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton scored one of the goals that helped his side beat champions Manchester City on Boxing Day

Leicester boss Claude Puel has no fresh injury concerns to contend with in his squad.

The midfield duo of Matty James and Daniel Amartey remain long-term absentees.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock received a boost with the news that goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is not in the Philippines squad for the Asian Cup.

Callum Paterson faces a late fitness test, but Aron Gunnarsson and Harry Arter are expected to return.

@alistairmann01: Leicester's meetings with Cardiff are sure to take on greater significance from now on following the deeply emotional encounter they shared at the Cardiff City Stadium in November, the week after the helicopter crash which killed owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

It was an experience which allowed players, staff and fans to unite as one in their grief; the victory the Foxes secured that day accentuated the cathartic nature of the whole occasion.

It's ironic that less than two months later the fixtures computer has again brought these two clubs together. Perhaps it's somehow fitting that it should be the match which brings Leicester's annus horribilis to a close.

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "We play against Cardiff in the next game, it will be a different game. They will play with a lot of direct play, second balls, and aerial battles, and it will be very tough.

"Sometimes we need to defend a lot, like the two last games, and other times, we need to have the ball, to find the space, and to move the opponent. It is always so difficult, it will be another game, very tough."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "I don't think we could've won the game here against Leicester under the circumstances.

"It was probably the worst game I've ever felt as a manager.

"We don't want any more results like the Man United result. Goal difference could be really important."

Leicester have had a brilliant festive period, beating Chelsea and then Manchester City, but this is probably a tougher game than either of those fixtures.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester, who were victorious in the reverse fixture this season, last won consecutive games against the Bluebirds in September 2010.

However, the Foxes have won four consecutive top-flight matches against Cardiff by an aggregate score of 11-0.

The Foxes could equal their longest top-flight winning streak against a single opponent of five against Aston Villa (1958-1961) and West Ham (1965-1966).

The Bluebirds have only had longer losing runs in the top division versus Birmingham City (six, 1956-1961) and Aston Villa (five, 1928-1953).

After just one win in eight matches in all competitions, the Foxes have now beaten Chelsea and Man City in back-to-back games.

Two wins against opposition from the established top six is as many as they had enjoyed in their previous 19 attempts in the Premier league (D2, L15).

Against City, Leicester scored more than one goal in a game for only the second time in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Leicester have won seven and lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams.

They have won 12 Premier League points from a losing position this campaign, a joint-league high with Arsenal.

