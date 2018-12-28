Liverpool v Arsenal

Roberto Firmino has scored five Premier League goals against Arsenal - only Robbie Fowler (nine) has a better record for Liverpool against the Gunners

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could opt to freshen up his side, with Fabinho and Naby Keita amongst the contenders for a recall to the starting line-up.

The Reds will assess James Milner, who missed the win against Newcastle because of a tight hamstring.

Arsenal remain short of defensive options, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding both ruled out.

Shkodran Mustafi is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, although this game may come too soon for him.

Captain Laurent Koscielny should be fine despite suffering a minor foot issue in the draw at Brighton.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: There have been so many classic encounters over the years between Liverpool and Arsenal that you cannot help but be excited by the prospect of the latest clash.

Liverpool have won every Premier League game they have played since drawing at the Emirates back in early November, setting a pace that even Manchester City have failed to match.

Everyone knows that compared to last season's halfway mark Klopp's side have won far more points (16 more), conceded far fewer goals (16 less) - but they have also scored two more goals.

Given that you could argue that there's more to come from the Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino axis - that's a surprise.

Arsenal's stats are also better than last season, but stopping Liverpool's steamroller in its tracks will not be easy.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on whether Liverpool can end the season unbeaten in the Premier League: "They can do that because they are doing it at the moment. We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

"This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way.

"But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool are a very good team and they are in a very good moment. That doesn't mean they won't have bad moments between now and the end of the season but, right now, they are extremely hard to stop.

Can I see them scoring against Arsenal? Yes. Can I see Arsenal scoring at Anfield? No.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in their last five league games at Anfield (D2, L3), conceding at least two goals in each of those matches (17 in total).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Gunners (W3, D4).

Liverpool

Liverpool are only the fourth Premier League team to be unbeaten at the halfway stage of a season, along with Arsenal in 2003-04, Manchester United in 2010-11 and Manchester City in 2017-18.

The Reds are 16 points better off than at this stage last season.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in December in all competitions (W16, D4), winning the last nine.

They are also are undefeated in 30 Premier League home games, their longest such sequence since a run of 31 between December 2007 and August 2009.

A clean sheet would see Liverpool set a new record for fewest goals conceded (seven) after 20 top-flight games.

Roberto Firmino has scored five Premier League goals against Arsenal - only Robbie Fowler (nine) has netted more for Liverpool against the Gunners.

Firmino, who has failed to score in his last 11 league games at Anfield, has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six league games against Arsenal (five goals, three assists).

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored four goals in his last four Premier League matches - one more than he managed in the 20 prior to this run.

Arsenal