National League
Barrow12:35Salford
Venue: Furness Building Society Stadium, England

Barrow v Salford City

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 12Dixon
  • 3Jones
  • 5Granite
  • 23Jameson
  • 21Barthram
  • 26Norrington-Davies
  • 4Taylor
  • 8Rooney
  • 28Agustien
  • 9Blyth
  • 7Hindle

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 10Kay
  • 14Burgess
  • 19Dyson
  • 25Jennings

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 18Whitehead
  • 6Piergianni
  • 5Hogan
  • 4Mafuta
  • 23Pond
  • 7Green
  • 9Rooney
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 12Crocombe
  • 15Nolan
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 24Brockbank
  • 30Gaffney
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient26158348173153
2Wrexham25148335152050
3Salford26147549282149
4Solihull Moors25145637211647
5Fylde261210441192246
6Harrogate26137651341746
7Gateshead25143834231145
8Sutton United25111043327643
9Eastleigh2611783030040
10Ebbsfleet2610793328537
11Boreham Wood269982727036
12Barrow26105112930-135
13Dag & Red26104123032-234
14Hartlepool2688102734-732
15Barnet2394102427-331
16Halifax257992429-530
17Bromley2576123240-827
18Havant & Waterlooville2668123847-926
19Aldershot2675142343-2026
20Dover2666142846-1824
21Maidenhead United2573152749-2224
22Chesterfield25411102131-1023
23Maidstone United2554162241-1919
24Braintree2636172449-2515
