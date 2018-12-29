Chesterfield v Hartlepool United
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|26
|15
|8
|3
|48
|17
|31
|53
|2
|Wrexham
|25
|14
|8
|3
|35
|15
|20
|50
|3
|Salford
|26
|14
|7
|5
|49
|28
|21
|49
|4
|Solihull Moors
|25
|14
|5
|6
|37
|21
|16
|47
|5
|Fylde
|26
|12
|10
|4
|41
|19
|22
|46
|6
|Harrogate
|26
|13
|7
|6
|51
|34
|17
|46
|7
|Gateshead
|25
|14
|3
|8
|34
|23
|11
|45
|8
|Sutton United
|25
|11
|10
|4
|33
|27
|6
|43
|9
|Eastleigh
|26
|11
|7
|8
|30
|30
|0
|40
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|26
|10
|7
|9
|33
|28
|5
|37
|11
|Boreham Wood
|26
|9
|9
|8
|27
|27
|0
|36
|12
|Barrow
|26
|10
|5
|11
|29
|30
|-1
|35
|13
|Dag & Red
|26
|10
|4
|12
|30
|32
|-2
|34
|14
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|34
|-7
|32
|15
|Barnet
|23
|9
|4
|10
|24
|27
|-3
|31
|16
|Halifax
|25
|7
|9
|9
|24
|29
|-5
|30
|17
|Bromley
|25
|7
|6
|12
|32
|40
|-8
|27
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|26
|6
|8
|12
|38
|47
|-9
|26
|19
|Aldershot
|26
|7
|5
|14
|23
|43
|-20
|26
|20
|Dover
|26
|6
|6
|14
|28
|46
|-18
|24
|21
|Maidenhead United
|25
|7
|3
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|24
|22
|Chesterfield
|25
|4
|11
|10
|21
|31
|-10
|23
|23
|Maidstone United
|25
|5
|4
|16
|22
|41
|-19
|19
|24
|Braintree
|26
|3
|6
|17
|24
|49
|-25
|15