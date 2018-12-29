National League
Harrogate15:00Fylde
Venue: CNG Stadium

Harrogate Town v AFC Fylde

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient26158348173153
2Wrexham25148335152050
3Salford26147549282149
4Solihull Moors25145637211647
5Fylde261210441192246
6Harrogate26137651341746
7Gateshead25143834231145
8Sutton United25111043327643
9Eastleigh2611783030040
10Ebbsfleet2610793328537
11Boreham Wood269982727036
12Barrow26105112930-135
13Dag & Red26104123032-234
14Hartlepool2688102734-732
15Barnet2394102427-331
16Halifax257992429-530
17Bromley2576123240-827
18Havant & Waterlooville2668123847-926
19Aldershot2675142343-2026
20Dover2666142846-1824
21Maidenhead United2573152749-2224
22Chesterfield25411102131-1023
23Maidstone United2554162241-1919
24Braintree2636172449-2515
