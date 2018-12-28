Wrexham v Solihull Moors

Manny Smith is in his second spell with Wrexham and previously played for Notts County

Right-back Kevin Roberts is nearing full fitness and Manny Smith has returned from injury for the Dragons.

Wrexham, who thumped Salford 5-1 on Boxing Day, are without Doug Tharme and Rekeil Pyke who remain sidelined.

National League play-off hopefuls Solihull are also in good form and hammered Chesterfield 4-0 away on Boxing Day, a result that saw Chesterfield boss Martin Allen sacked.

Solihull would go level on points with second placed Wrexham with a victory.