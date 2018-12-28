National League
Wrexham15:00Solihull Moors
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Solihull Moors

Manny Smith
Manny Smith is in his second spell with Wrexham and previously played for Notts County

Right-back Kevin Roberts is nearing full fitness and Manny Smith has returned from injury for the Dragons.

Wrexham, who thumped Salford 5-1 on Boxing Day, are without Doug Tharme and Rekeil Pyke who remain sidelined.

National League play-off hopefuls Solihull are also in good form and hammered Chesterfield 4-0 away on Boxing Day, a result that saw Chesterfield boss Martin Allen sacked.

Solihull would go level on points with second placed Wrexham with a victory.

Saturday 29th December 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • BarrowBarrow12:35SalfordSalford City
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00BarnetBarnet
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00BromleyBromley
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient26158348173153
2Wrexham25148335152050
3Salford26147549282149
4Solihull Moors25145637211647
5Fylde261210441192246
6Harrogate26137651341746
7Gateshead25143834231145
8Sutton United25111043327643
9Eastleigh2611783030040
10Ebbsfleet2610793328537
11Boreham Wood269982727036
12Barrow26105112930-135
13Dag & Red26104123032-234
14Hartlepool2688102734-732
15Barnet2394102427-331
16Halifax257992429-530
17Bromley2576123240-827
18Havant & Waterlooville2668123847-926
19Aldershot2675142343-2026
20Dover2666142846-1824
21Maidenhead United2573152749-2224
22Chesterfield25411102131-1023
23Maidstone United2554162241-1919
24Braintree2636172449-2515
View full National League table

