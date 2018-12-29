Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Dunfermline3

Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 4Muirhead
  • 18Brough
  • 14Robson
  • 22McKeeBooked at 58mins
  • 8SammutBooked at 26minsSubstituted forIrvingat 54'minutes
  • 17Buaben
  • 15Harrison
  • 19Rudden
  • 9Lewis

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 24Haber
  • 25Irving
  • 26Russell
  • 35Dunne
  • 36Jarvis

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 19Vincent
  • 8Beadling
  • 17Thomson
  • 35Keena
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 4Martin
  • 5Durnan
  • 12Martin
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Booking

Joe McKee (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Andrew Irving replaces Ruben Sammut.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 3. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Prince Buaben (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Patrick Brough (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic).

Prince Buaben (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County19107234151937
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd1910542926335
4Inverness CT1851212519627
5Queen of Sth195952722524
6Dunfermline196581924-523
7Morton195862128-723
8Alloa193791727-1016
9Partick Thistle1943121731-1415
10Falkirk1934121530-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

