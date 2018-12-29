Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Falkirk v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 12Mitchell
- 3McGhee
- 4Muirhead
- 18Brough
- 14Robson
- 22McKeeBooked at 58mins
- 8SammutBooked at 26minsSubstituted forIrvingat 54'minutes
- 17Buaben
- 15Harrison
- 19Rudden
- 9Lewis
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 24Haber
- 25Irving
- 26Russell
- 35Dunne
- 36Jarvis
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 19Vincent
- 8Beadling
- 17Thomson
- 35Keena
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 4Martin
- 5Durnan
- 12Martin
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Booking
Joe McKee (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Andrew Irving replaces Ruben Sammut.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 3. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Prince Buaben (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Patrick Brough (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic).
Prince Buaben (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
