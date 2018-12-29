Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross County v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 5MorrisBooked at 25mins
- 12DemetriouSubstituted forGrivostiat 20'minutes
- 6Draper
- 7Gardyne
- 8LindsayBooked at 21mins
- 26Cowie
- 27Stewart
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 10McManus
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 43Wallace
- 44Grivosti
- 48Kelly
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5DonaldsonBooked at 21mins
- 6McCart
- 4Chalmers
- 15Welsh
- 11Walsh
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran Cogan
- 19White
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 9Austin
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 35Macgregor
- 36Nicolson
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.
Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sean Welsh.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Attempt saved. Ross Draper (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Callum Morris (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.
Booking
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Tom Grivosti replaces Stelios Demetriou because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Inverness CT 0. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Marcus Fraser (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.