Scottish Championship
Ross County1Inverness CT1

Ross County v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 5MorrisBooked at 25mins
  • 12DemetriouSubstituted forGrivostiat 20'minutes
  • 6Draper
  • 7Gardyne
  • 8LindsayBooked at 21mins
  • 26Cowie
  • 27Stewart
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 10McManus
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 43Wallace
  • 44Grivosti
  • 48Kelly

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5DonaldsonBooked at 21mins
  • 6McCart
  • 4Chalmers
  • 15Welsh
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 9Austin
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 36Nicolson
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Grivosti.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.

Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sean Welsh.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Attempt saved. Ross Draper (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Inverness CT 1. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Callum Morris (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.

Booking

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Tom Grivosti replaces Stelios Demetriou because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Inverness CT 0. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Marcus Fraser (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Attempt saved. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County19107234151937
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199642826233
4Inverness CT1851212519627
5Morton196762127-625
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196581924-523
8Alloa193881726-917
9Partick Thistle1942131631-1514
10Falkirk1934121530-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport