Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 5KeownSubstituted forErskineat 46'minutes
- 37Scobbie
- 6McGinty
- 2Elliott
- 7SpittalBooked at 41mins
- 17Slater
- 16McCarthy
- 3Penrice
- 9Doolan
- 19Storey
Substitutes
- 10Erskine
- 12Lennox
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 30Jefferies
- 33Quitongo
- 39Ntambwe
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 25McKeown
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 32Lyon
- 6Telfer
- 17Tiffoney
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 3Iredale
- 10Thomson
- 20Bell
- 22Armour
- 23Scully
- 28Purdue
- 38Eardley
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by James Penrice.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lee Kilday (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Niall Keown.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Morton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Morton 1.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Blair Spittal.
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Match report to follow.