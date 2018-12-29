Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle0Morton1

Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 5KeownSubstituted forErskineat 46'minutes
  • 37Scobbie
  • 6McGinty
  • 2Elliott
  • 7SpittalBooked at 41mins
  • 17Slater
  • 16McCarthy
  • 3Penrice
  • 9Doolan
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 12Lennox
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 30Jefferies
  • 33Quitongo
  • 39Ntambwe

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 32Lyon
  • 6Telfer
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 10Thomson
  • 20Bell
  • 22Armour
  • 23Scully
  • 28Purdue
  • 38Eardley
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by James Penrice.

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lee Kilday (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Niall Keown.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 0, Morton 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Morton 1.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rory McKeown.

Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rory McKeown.

Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Blair Spittal.

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County19107234151937
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd199642826233
4Inverness CT1851212519627
5Morton196762127-625
6Queen of Sth195952722524
7Dunfermline196581924-523
8Alloa193881726-917
9Partick Thistle1942131631-1514
10Falkirk1934121530-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

