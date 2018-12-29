Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4RoscoeBooked at 59mins
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 10Trouten
- 8Robertson
- 19Zanatta
- 15Hastie
Substitutes
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 16Karadachki
- 18Aloulou
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Murdoch
- 44Watson
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 19Bouhenna
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 11King
- 9Curran
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 16Smith
- 17Robson
- 20Rabitsch
- 24Edjenguele
- 32Glass
- 33Aird
- 34Rakovan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic).
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Craig Curran (Dundee United) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McMullan.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
