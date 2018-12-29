Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Queen of the South v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 12Semple
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 10Todd
- 6Doyle
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 21Frizzell
- 27Irving
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 18MurdochBooked at 34mins
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 17Shankland
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 2,349
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Callum Semple.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robbie Crawford following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 0. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andy Stirling.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.