Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth1Ayr1

Queen of the South v Ayr United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 10Todd
  • 6Doyle
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Frizzell
  • 27Irving

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18MurdochBooked at 34mins
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 17Shankland
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
2,349

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Callum Semple.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robbie Crawford following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Ayr United 0. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andy Stirling.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County19107234151937
2Ayr18106234161836
3Dundee Utd1910542926335
4Inverness CT1851212519627
5Queen of Sth195952722524
6Dunfermline196581924-523
7Morton195862128-723
8Alloa193791727-1016
9Partick Thistle1943121731-1415
10Falkirk1934121530-1513
View full Scottish Championship table

