Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Dumbarton1

Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2ReidBooked at 28mins
  • 22McBrearty
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 24Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 14Ross
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 21Vaughan

Substitutes

  • 5Tena
  • 10Duthie
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 19McMenamin
  • 20O'Hara

Dumbarton

  • 21Smith
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 6Carswell
  • 4Dowie
  • 3Dyer
  • 11Barr
  • 8Hutton
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Forbes
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 12Spencer
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Paton
  • 17McGowan
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 1.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 1. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).

Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Attempt saved. Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 0. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19144143162746
2Raith Rovers19105441251635
3East Fife1910272925432
4Forfar198382431-727
5Airdrieonians198292725226
6Montrose197482329-625
7Stranraer186572123-223
8Dumbarton1954102734-719
9Brechin1844102332-916
10Stenhousemuir1951131836-1816
View full Scottish League One table

