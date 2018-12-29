First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 1.
Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2ReidBooked at 28mins
- 22McBrearty
- 4Neill
- 3Donaldson
- 24Paton
- 6Ferry
- 14Ross
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 21Vaughan
Substitutes
- 5Tena
- 10Duthie
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 19McMenamin
- 20O'Hara
Dumbarton
- 21Smith
- 2Ballantyne
- 6Carswell
- 4Dowie
- 3Dyer
- 11Barr
- 8Hutton
- 9Gallagher
- 10Forbes
- 18Allardice
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 12Spencer
- 14Thomson
- 15Paton
- 17McGowan
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 1. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).
Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dom Thomas (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Attempt saved. Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Dumbarton 0. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.