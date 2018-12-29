Scottish League One
Montrose0Arbroath0

Montrose v Arbroath

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 2Masson
  • 8WatsonBooked at 53mins
  • 22Cregg
  • 23Henderson
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Webster
  • 10Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Millar

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 6Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKennaBooked at 49mins
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Whatley
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Smith
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Dismissal

Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the red card.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Patrick Cregg (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 0, Arbroath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 0.

Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

(Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Harrington (Montrose).

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19144143162746
2Raith Rovers19105441251635
3East Fife1910272925432
4Forfar198382431-727
5Airdrieonians198292725226
6Montrose197482329-625
7Stranraer186572123-223
8Dumbarton1954102734-719
9Brechin1844102332-916
10Stenhousemuir1951131836-1816
