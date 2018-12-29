Paul Watson (Montrose) is shown the red card.
Montrose v Arbroath
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 20Antoniazzi
- 2Masson
- 8WatsonBooked at 53mins
- 22Cregg
- 23Henderson
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Webster
- 10Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 21Millar
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 6Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKennaBooked at 49mins
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Whatley
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Smith
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Dismissal
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Patrick Cregg (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 0, Arbroath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 0.
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
(Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Harrington (Montrose).
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.