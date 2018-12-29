Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Ross Matthews.
Raith Rovers v East Fife
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 16Flanagan
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
- 14Wedderburn
- 31Armstrong
- 9Buchanan
- 15NisbetBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 3Crane
- 7Duggan
- 10Vaughan
- 11Milne
- 17Wright
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 3Docherty
- 2Dunsmore
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 15Dowds
- 19Currie
Substitutes
- 9Court
- 10Smith
- 12McBride
- 14Watt
- 18Linton
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 2.
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 2. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Attempt missed. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 1. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Docherty.
Attempt missed. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.