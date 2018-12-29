Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0East Fife2

Raith Rovers v East Fife

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 16Flanagan
  • 12MatthewsSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 31Armstrong
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15NisbetBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 3Crane
  • 7Duggan
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Milne
  • 17Wright
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17Meggatt
  • 3Docherty
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 15Dowds
  • 19Currie

Substitutes

  • 9Court
  • 10Smith
  • 12McBride
  • 14Watt
  • 18Linton
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Ross Matthews.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 2.

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 2. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Attempt missed. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, East Fife 1. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Docherty.

Attempt missed. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19144143162746
2Raith Rovers19105441251635
3East Fife1910272925432
4Forfar198382431-727
5Airdrieonians198292725226
6Montrose197482329-625
7Stranraer186572123-223
8Dumbarton1954102734-719
9Brechin1844102332-916
10Stenhousemuir1951131836-1816
