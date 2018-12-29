Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Stranraer
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Millar
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Gallagher
  • 8Carrick
  • 11Edwards
  • 9McIntosh
  • 10Wilkie

Substitutes

  • 12Page
  • 14Vitoria
  • 15Russell
  • 16Duffy
  • 17McNeil
  • 18Robertson
  • 19Cairns

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 4McDonald
  • 2Higgins
  • 3McGowan
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Turner
  • 6McManus
  • 20Crossan
  • 11Anderson
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 10Donnelly
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 16Ashmore
  • 17Smith
  • 19Diver
Referee:
David Lowe

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th December 2018

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00StranraerStranraer
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00East FifeEast Fife
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00DumbartonDumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath18143143162745
2Raith Rovers18105341231835
3East Fife189272725229
4Montrose187382329-624
5Forfar187382331-824
6Airdrieonians187292525023
7Stranraer176562121023
8Dumbarton1853102633-718
9Brechin174492331-816
10Stenhousemuir1850131735-1815
