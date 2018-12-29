Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Clyde v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Rumsby
- 5Cogill
- 3Stewart
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8RankinBooked at 33mins
- 11Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 7Boyle
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Duffie
- 16Lang
- 17Love
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 6Magee
- 5McLaren
- 3Summers
- 8Roberts
- 4McKernon
- 7McGrory
- 10Gow
- 11Osadolor
- 9Peters
Substitutes
- 12Mortimer
- 14McLean
- 15East
- 16Moore
- 17Martin
- 18Gibson
- 21McDougall
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by James Grant.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Allan Gow (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 2, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 2, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt missed. James Grant (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Queen's Park 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
John Rankin (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Queen's Park 0. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by John Rankin.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Foul by Dylan Cogill (Clyde).
Allan Gow (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.